Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Tensions flare between US, Iran ahead of nuclear talks

Feb 4, 2026, 6:40am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A photo from the USS Abraham Lincoln.
US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Kimmelman/Handout via Reuters

A series of confrontations between Iran and the US threatened to derail negotiations set for this week.

An American jet shot down an Iranian drone in the Arabian Sea, and Iranian boats tried to block a US-flagged tanker. But Washington said Friday’s talks — on Iran’s nuclear program, missile development, and regional influence — would still take place.

The US has considerable forces in the Gulf and the incidents suggest that Iranian hardliners do not support the talks, analysts told The Wall Street Journal.

If so, they are taking a risk by pushing Washington: The countries traded aerial attacks last summer, and US President Donald Trump has warned of renewed strikes if Tehran doesn’t agree to halt its nuclear weapons development.

Tom Chivers
AD