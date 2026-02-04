Republicans fear a Texas Senate problem — and hope Trump agrees

The News
Republican senators are making clear to President Donald Trump that a mishandled primary in Texas would put their majority at risk.
It’s not clear that he sees the same peril they do.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune told Semafor that he’s impressed upon Trump “many times” the broader consequences for the party if its Texas Senate nominee is anyone other than incumbent John Cornyn. Leaders in both parties view Cornyn, running for his fifth term, as a stronger general-election candidate than his two primary rivals.
But Cornyn is in danger of losing the GOP nomination to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who’s challenging him from the right. Republicans expect them to advance to a May 26 runoff after the first round on March 3.
Republicans believe a Paxton win would be a potential disaster, but even a runoff will be a huge drain on GOP resources; that runoff is more likely given the late candidacy of Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, who drains votes from both Cornyn and Paxton. Trump could alter the course of the primary if he endorsed and has said he’s giving it a “very serious look.”
A White House official had no updates on Trump’s view of the primary but underscored that the president will work with Thune to hold the seat and protect the Senate majority. A Cornyn loss to Paxton could give a significant opening to Democratic candidate James Talarico, if he survives his primary — affecting national spending and strategic decisions.
“It’s a business argument,” Thune told Semafor. “You know, if we’re spending $100 or $200 million in Texas in the general election, that’s $100 to $200 million we can’t be spending in other places in races we have a chance to win.”
Thune also acknowledged that a Cornyn loss puts the GOP’s majority in greater danger, adding that “that’s why it would be enormously helpful” for Trump to endorse Cornyn. “Obviously, I’ve made that case to the president, but ultimately, the decision is up to him.”
Cornyn told Semafor this week that he still wants Trump’s support and that he’s made his case for himself as the strongest general election candidate, “but we’re not waiting around.
“He’s got some outstanding professionals advising him … and I think they’ve explained that to him,” Cornyn said. “Having a good candidate and running a good campaign means a whole lot. It’s not just money.”
Cornyn signaled on Tuesday that he would contact Trump again this week. Asked for an update on Wednesday, he replied: “I’m adopting a new policy: I’m not talking about my conversations with the president.”
The National Republican Senatorial Committee is circulating internal polling showing Cornyn ahead of both Talarico, a Texas state lawmaker, and his Democratic primary rival Rep. Jasmine Crockett. That polling shows Paxton losing to Talarico and only narrowly edging Crockett.
“The battleground to protect President Trump’s Senate majority should not be fought in a red state like Texas, and John Cornyn is the Republican nominee who ensures it won’t be,” said Joanna Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the NRSC.
This past weekend’s resounding special-election defeat of a Trump-backed Texas state Senate candidate in a red district was an eye-opener for Republicans. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., the No. 4 GOP leader, said it demonstrated Democrats are “really motivated” this year.
That’s not the only reason Texas matters to Trump’s party. He and the NRSC have squashed contested primary challenges almost everywhere else on the map except for Georgia. Complications in Texas could make it harder for Republicans to capitalize on painful Democratic primaries in Michigan, Minnesota, and Maine, as well as the Talarico-Crockett race.
And a strong Senate candidate would lift Republicans down-ballot, too.
Know More
Paxton is using the special-election results to make the case for Republicans to ditch Cornyn.
“We must be laser-focused on turning out low-propensity, Trump-supporting America First voters. John Cornyn is the worst possible choice on that front,” said Nick Maddux, a Paxton adviser. “There’s a reason that he’s stuck in the mid-20s even after $50+ million’s been lit on fire to help him instead of going to races in NC, MI, ME, and GA.”
There’s some precedent for a Paxton victory: Sen. Ted Cruz came out of nowhere to defeat establishment favorite Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst in 2012 in the GOP primary, and he’s held the seat ever since. Other Republicans’ arguments aren’t exactly working on him.
“I am staying out of this race. I trust the voters of Texas to make the right choice,” Cruz told Semafor on Wednesday.
Cruz also survived the closest scare for a Texas Republican senator in recent years, narrowly holding off Beto O’Rourke in 2018 by about 2.5 points. Cornyn faced a stiff challenge in 2020 but prevailed over MJ Hegar by 10 points. Cruz dispatched former Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, by 8.5 points in 2024.
Most Republicans are bracing for an environment more similar to 2018 than those other cycles.
“We need the candidate that can win in the general,” Capito said in support of Cornyn, adding that Republicans are “very concerned about Texas … that’s money coming out” of other races.
The View From Democrats
Texas is more relevant in part because Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is openly contesting four of Republicans’ 53 seats: Alaska, Ohio, Maine, and North Carolina.
Though Democrats’ current advantage on the generic ballot has even many Republicans conceding that the House could flip blue, the Senate is still more of a reach. To take it back, Democrats would have to win all four states Schumer is going after — three of them won by Trump — and defend all of their seats.
Texas could change that math if Paxton is the nominee; Schumer has indicated Democrats could then take a real shot at the general election.
Room for Disagreement
The long-running deep-red hue of Texas leaves other Republicans less concerned. After all, Democrats have spent several cycles talking about winning there, only to fall short.
“There’s no way a Democrat’s going to win in that state,” said Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., who is neutral.
Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., who has donated to Cornyn, said it depends on who Democrats nominate. He said Talarico “could be” competitive in a general election but dismissed Crockett’s chances.
Cornyn may be able to beat Paxton without Trump’s endorsement. And pushing for Trump to weigh in could result in a nod for Paxton.
“I would hope that [Trump] would not” endorse at all, said Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, who is backing Cornyn. “That’s just my own personal viewpoint.”
Burgess’s view
The environment is deteriorating for Republicans nationally, making individual races more important. Thune and his allies contend that money spent for Cornyn now will pay off come November, a reasonable bet considering the incumbent’s long-running statewide appeal.
The real nightmare for Republicans is plowing money behind Cornyn, only to see him lose the primary anyway. People in both parties believe a Talarico-Paxton race could risk the GOP’s decades-long winning streak in the state.
Trump could save the party lots of money by backing Cornyn, but he does things his own way. Just ask Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., who was sure Trump wouldn’t oppose his reelection — only to get a nasty surprise a few weeks later.
Notable
Eleanor Mueller and Shelby Talcott contributed to this report.