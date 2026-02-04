Exclusive / MTN targets fintech acquisitions, East Africa push: CEO

MTN is on the hunt for fintech startups it can acquire and plug directly into its platform, as Africa’s largest telecom group looks to accelerate growth as a more diversified tech business, its CEO told Semafor.

Ralph Mupita said the Johannesburg-headquartered company is actively looking out for acquisitions across payments, lending, and remittances that could be integrated into MTN’s fast-growing fintech business, stressing that the strategy was about accelerating growth rather than chasing financial exits.

“This is not about buying things and flipping them,” Mupita said. “It’s about strengthening the platform. If an acquisition helps us grow faster, improve the customer experience or bring new capabilities into the group, that’s what we’re interested in.” Mupita declined to give a budget for its M&A targets, but it had more than $2 billion in cash on its books as of November last year.

The push comes as Africa’s once-booming fintech sector grapples with a prolonged funding slowdown, forcing startups to rethink growth plans and giving early-venture investors fewer paths to exit. Several global funds that piled into African tech over the past decade are now under pressure to return capital, even as the market proves larger, slower, and more complex than initially expected.

That environment could create an opening for MTN, which has more than 300 million subscribers, placing it among the top 10 mobile operators globally, and giving it a scale few potential buyers can match. Mupita said the right acquisitions could materially boost MTN’s fintech arm and reinforce its position as one of Africa’s most powerful digital platforms.

“Small improvements at our scale can be transformational,” he said.

While fintech is the most immediate focus, Mupita said MTN was also open to deals in adjacent areas as it reshapes itself beyond traditional voice services into three core businesses: connectivity, fintech, and digital infrastructure that includes fiber and data centers.

“We’re no longer just a telco,” Mupita said. “We’re building platforms.”