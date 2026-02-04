How AI is rewriting the SEO script

SEO 2.0 is here. Now that we have to design websites for AI agents, rather than search engines, a host of startups are cropping up to school brands and companies on exactly how to do it. In one case, a startup says it runs thousands of daily prompts to figure out how AI models are talking about clients’ brands — and suggests ways to boost their visibility.

Traditional keyword searching has sputtered as AI and chatbots gain popularity, causing many companies who built entire business models on old school SEO monetization to buckle under.

The new AI-first solutions might be good for advertisers, but it’s more complicated for consumers. This is where product “slop” comes in, recommending brands that use the right words rather than the best products, and making it far more difficult for a consumer to find an honest review. This is already happening to some extent because of how the models work, but there’s still room to reinvent the system, rather than perpetuating one of the worst parts of the internet.