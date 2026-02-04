Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Ethiopia’s $1B bond faces new obstacles

Feb 4, 2026, 8:11am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Addis Ababa skyline.
Edwin Remsberg/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Ethiopia’s sole $1 billion eurobond is at the center of a fraught debate between a key investor group and the country’s bilateral creditors.

Addis Ababa agreed with a group of international investors last month to restructure the bond after the government defaulted in December 2023.

Still, some investors said they would take legal action after a creditor committee chaired by China and France blocked the initial restructuring agreement. The committee said the draft deal did not meet a threshold intended to ensure commercial and official creditors share losses fairly, while the investor group described the decision as “completely unreasonable.” Ethiopia has been among Africa’s fastest-growing economies in recent years, but delays in restructuring its debt has deterred international investors.

Paige Bruton
AD