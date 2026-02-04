Events Email Briefings
Economic worries top list of world’s concerns, report finds

Feb 4, 2026, 4:49am EST
A stack of five-dollar bills
Gary Cameron/Reuters

As the White House struggles to sell the American public on President Donald Trump’s affordability agenda, new Gallup polling shows that economic issues aren’t only vexing the US population.

Economic challenges — including standard of living, rising prices, and low wages — were most often cited as the top domestic problem across 107 countries polled by Gallup last year.

A chart showing the issues that people around the world name as the most important problem facing their country, based on a Gallup survey.

A median of 23% of adults across these countries singled out the economy; work, including unemployment, came in second, with a median of 10% naming it.

The survey found that young adults are most worried about the economy, especially in wealthy countries, where far fewer of their older peers express the same concerns. In the US, for instance, 32% of adults ages 15-34 said that the economy is the country’s most pressing concern, while only 13% of those 55 and older said the same.

Morgan Chalfant
