Economic worries top list of world’s concerns, report finds

As the White House struggles to sell the American public on President Donald Trump’s affordability agenda, new Gallup polling shows that economic issues aren’t only vexing the US population.

Economic challenges — including standard of living, rising prices, and low wages — were most often cited as the top domestic problem across 107 countries polled by Gallup last year.

A median of 23% of adults across these countries singled out the economy; work, including unemployment, came in second, with a median of 10% naming it.

The survey found that young adults are most worried about the economy, especially in wealthy countries, where far fewer of their older peers express the same concerns. In the US, for instance, 32% of adults ages 15-34 said that the economy is the country’s most pressing concern, while only 13% of those 55 and older said the same.