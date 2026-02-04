Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Dubai marks 10 years of minister of state for happiness

Updated Feb 4, 2026, 8:29am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Dubai skyline.
Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Ten years ago this week, the UAE decided that if you can’t buy happiness, you can at least legislate it. On Feb. 9, 2016, Dubai’s Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced a cabinet shake-up at the World Government Summit, introducing a minister of state for happiness.

The move was part of a broader strategy to create a “young and flexible” government. While critics initially dismissed the move as a PR play, it turns out the UAE might have been on to something. In the 2025 World Happiness Report, compiled by polling company Gallup, the country climbed to 21st globally, and first regionally. The government declared 2025 the “Year of Community,” and the International Day of Happiness — not a public holiday — is now marked by the country on March 20 each year.

A map showing the world happiness report in 2025.
Manal Albarakati
AD