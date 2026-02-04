Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

China-US competition heats up in Latin America

Feb 4, 2026, 7:00am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A shipping vessel arriving at a port along the Panama Canal.
Aris Martinez/Reuters

China has recently suffered a series of setbacks in Latin America as competition with Washington in the region heats up.

Panama recently cancelled a Hong Kong firm’s contract to run ports along its canal, while Washington’s capture of Venezuela’s former leader ousted one of Beijing’s closest regional allies.

Meanwhile Mexico, seeking closer trade alignment with Washington, imposed a 50% tariff on Chinese goods, and Bolivia scrapped a Chinese miner’s contract as it looks to deepen ties with the US.

Though Beijing “has hardly lost its footing” — it remains the region’s biggest trading partner — the moves show “that the geopolitical competition for Latin America is sharpening, and not necessarily in China’s favor,” Bloomberg’s Juan Pablo Spinetto wrote.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD