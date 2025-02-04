Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Russia circumvents sanctions by smuggling goods through Kyrgyzstan, China

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Feb 4, 2025, 7:37am EST
East Asia
A drone view shows a cargo ship and shipping containers at the port of Lianyungang in Jiangsu province, China.
China Daily/File Photo/REUTERS
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Kyrgyzstan and China appear to be among several countries that are acting as conduits for smuggling goods into Russia to circumvent Western sanctions.

Georgia’s export data shows large numbers of cars sold to Kyrgyzstan, but Kyrgyzstan’s import numbers don’t match, OilPrice.com noted. Similarly, Italy has seen exports to Kyrgyzstan surge since the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with one analyst saying the goods are “obviously getting shipped to Moscow.”

Sanctions have severely impaired Russians’ ability to buy foreign goods, but enterprising smugglers find ways around them: Japan’s piano exports to China are up 300% despite Chinese demand falling, likely because the pianos are being moved on to Russia, the South China Morning Post reported.

Chart showing Italy’s exports to Kyrgyzstan
AD
AD