Musk’s war on federal bureaucracy sparks chaos and concern

Just two weeks into Trump’s second term, the US president’s chief cost-cutter, tech billionaire Elon Musk, has declared war on the federal bureaucracy — sparking an outcry over the vast and rapid flexing of power by a private individual.

The head of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency has in recent days offered two million government workers’ buyouts to resign, begun dismantling foreign aid agency USAID, gained access to Treasury systems that control trillions of dollars in payments, and instructed staffers to probe the Department of Education with a view to closing it.