M23 militia declares ceasefire in Democratic Republic of Congo

A rebel group led by the Rwanda-backed M23 militia that has taken swaths of territory in the Democratic Republic of Congo declared a unilateral ceasefire.

The announcement came shortly after the M23 captured the key city of Goma, displacing thousands of families, and said it would push on to the DRC’s capital.

Critics say Rwanda has stoked the clashes in a bid to control the gold- and mineral-rich eastern DRC, driving fears the conflict could widen into a regional war. “A strong decision [must be taken] not only to condemn, but to stop what Rwanda is doing, because it is not acceptable if you want to preserve peace in Africa,” a Congolese lawmaker told Reuters.