El Salvador’s President Bukele offers to house US criminals

​​El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele offered to house “dangerous criminals” deported from the US in his country’s jails, following talks with the US’ top diplomat.

Bukele — who built the world’s largest prison as part of his harsh crackdown on crime — is seen in Washington as a key ally in Central America, where US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has this week been promoting the White House’s tough-on-migration approach.

Rubio — who did not say if the US would accept the offer — is pushing regional countries to take in deported migrants from other nations, an approach right-wing governments elsewhere have attempted: Last week, a court in Italy blocked the government’s bid to process asylum seekers in Albania, while the previous UK government failed in its attempt to transfer its asylum process to Rwanda.