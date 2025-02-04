Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

El Salvador’s President Bukele offers to house US criminals

Jeronimo Gonzalez and Mizy Clifton
Feb 4, 2025, 7:27am EST
South America
US Secretary of State Mark Rubio walks with President Nayib Bukele at his residence
Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

​​El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele offered to house “dangerous criminals” deported from the US in his country’s jails, following talks with the US’ top diplomat.

Bukele — who built the world’s largest prison as part of his harsh crackdown on crime — is seen in Washington as a key ally in Central America, where US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has this week been promoting the White House’s tough-on-migration approach.

Rubio — who did not say if the US would accept the offer — is pushing regional countries to take in deported migrants from other nations, an approach right-wing governments elsewhere have attempted: Last week, a court in Italy blocked the government’s bid to process asylum seekers in Albania, while the previous UK government failed in its attempt to transfer its asylum process to Rwanda.

A chart showing prison population per 100,000 people, select countries.
AD
AD