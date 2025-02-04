Trump to meet with Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss Gaza ceasefire

US President Donald Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House Tuesday, for his first sit-down with a world leader since returning to power in January.

The two are set to discuss the second phase of the ceasefire in Gaza, Iran’s nuclear program, and the possibility of a deal to normalize Israel-Saudi Arabia relations.

The meeting will also be a chance for Netanyahu to chart a new course with Trump, who developed a negative attitude toward the Israeli leader at the end of his first term. “Trump still does not like Bibi, does not trust Bibi,” a source close to Trump told Axios. But the fact that Netanyahu is the first foreign leader to meet Trump since his inauguration is ”a testament to Netanyahu’s diplomatic acumen,” The Times of Israel wrote.