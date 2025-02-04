China hits back at US with tariffs, a Google probe, and mineral export curbs

China hit back at US President Donald Trump’s broad-based 10% tariffs on its goods with a raft of levies on US exports, the opening of an antitrust investigation into Google, and curbs on the export of critical minerals.

The tariffs on US goods include levies of up to 15% on products including liquefied natural gas, coal, and oil, with experts warning the tit-for-tat could explode into a wider trade war.

“The unilateral imposition of tariffs by the US seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization,” China’s finance ministry said in a statement. “It is not only unhelpful in solving its own problems, but also damages the normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the US.”

AD

Beijing said it was seeking to “safeguard national security interests” in restricting the export of minerals used to make chips and semiconductors, which have become increasingly critical to the global green energy transition, The Guardian reported.

While Trump’s planned 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada were paused in the 11th hour following concessions by those countries’ leaders, the long-threatened levies against China officially came into effect Tuesday, with analysts saying they pose a serious risk to both the US and Chinese economies.

Trump will speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week, the White House said, suggesting the two countries may seek to halt further escalation in trade tensions.