Trump wins over Republican holdouts on spending deal

Updated Feb 3, 2026, 5:06am EST
House Republicans are poised to advance the Senate’s government spending deal today after Trump quashed a conservative rebellion over voter ID.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., said that she and Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., “feel very comfortable” voting yes after Trump assured them at the White House that Senate Majority Leader John Thune is weighing a “standing filibuster” to force a vote on the GOP’s proposal to require proof of citizenship to cast a ballot.

“We want a vote on voter ID in the Senate, and I think we’re going to get it,” Luna said.

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., told Semafor that White House officials would pitch the full House Freedom Caucus on “a path forward for” the voter ID bill on Monday night.

Thune said a vote on it would occur “soon enough,” but his office had no further guidance on Luna’s comments.

Eleanor Mueller and Burgess Everett
