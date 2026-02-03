Events Email Briefings
Trump ramps up rhetoric over election laws

Feb 3, 2026, 5:25pm EST
Cheney Orr/Reuters

Donald Trump said his party should “nationalize” elections, a stunning call that reflects the US president’s desire to assert control over the county’s electoral system.

The White House said Trump was referring to legislation that would require voters to provide proof of citizenship; the president has linked his electoral rhetoric to his immigration crackdown, The New York Times noted.

Trump’s comments on a podcast Monday follow several moves from his administration aimed at having a greater hand in elections.

Federal agents last week seized ballots from an election office in Georgia, a state Trump lost in 2020. But Trump’s efforts have faced legal setbacks.

A judge last week barred agencies from complying with an executive order that sought major electoral changes.

J.D. Capelouto
