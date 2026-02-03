Trump and Schumer forced to work together, again

The long-running chill between Donald Trump and Chuck Schumer is thawing — a little.

The president and the Senate minority leader worked proactively in recent days to head off another government funding lapse, culminating on Tuesday with passage of a deal to fund most agencies through September and the Department of Homeland Security until Feb. 13.

Trump and Schumer spoke multiple times last week to head off the immediate threat, according to two people familiar with the conversations. It was a clear shift from last fall’s interminable shutdown standoff, which kept the two men far apart as Schumer held out for negotiations on health care.

But now they will have to pull off a much trickier feat: assembling an immigration enforcement agreement that keeps enough members of both parties happy enough to head off a prolonged shutdown at DHS.

Trump’s initial call to Schumer showed “real leadership,” Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., told Semafor. “I’m glad he did it, and I hope that Senator Schumer continues to have these conversations with him.”

The modest but significant bipartisan rekindling between the two New Yorkers, who are at odds on most issues and often tear down each other in public, started even before federal agents’ killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. Before their phone calls, Schumer met with Trump last month about the stalled Gateway Tunnel project connecting New York and New Jersey.

The immigration enforcement negotiations they’re plunging into after the deaths of Pretti and Renee Good, both US citizens, are the kind of politically delicate affairs that split both parties. Trump will be called upon to tame GOP hardliners and Schumer to deal with progressives who say they won’t give ICE another dime.

A senior White House official said it is “certainly” possible Trump and Schumer could meet in person once aides lay the groundwork for any immigration deal. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., said that “if Schumer and the president seem to indicate that they’re okay with [an agreement]? That’s a big deal.”

“The more discussion that goes on, the more sharing of ideas and information, the better the potential outcome is to get something that people can support,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.

Still, lingering divisions from the latest round of haggling could complicate things. Democrats think Trump is only engaging because of his sagging poll numbers and his sensitivity to getting blamed for another shutdown.

The situation is tricky for Schumer as well: Progressives want him to forcefully oppose Trump on everything, but he has a long-running predisposition for bipartisanship that belies his blue-state origin.

“Sen. Schumer is completely transactional,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who has sparred with the New Yorker for years. “And I think it depends on the circumstances.”

The senior White House official blamed Schumer for, during one of his calls with Trump, indicating that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and his Democrats would go along with the funding deal. (Most House Democrats opposed it on Tuesday.)

“We’re about to negotiate reforms to the immigration system in good faith with people who have shown that they are pretty unreliable and disorganized negotiating partners,” the official told Semafor. “The president has had a relationship with Chuck Schumer that goes back decades in New York. But the Democrats are going to have to get their act together.”

A Schumer aide said the minority leader made clear on the call that the White House would need to talk to Jeffries.