Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Software stock slide worsens on AI fears

Feb 3, 2026, 5:22pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE
Jeenah Moon/Reuters

US software stocks sank further Tuesday on swelling investor fears that new AI tools will eat their lunch.

The selloff came after AI startup Anthropic unveiled new tools that can automate legal, sales, and marketing tasks — potentially disrupting fields that were once seen as beneficiaries of the AI boom. Some of the hardest-hit companies were those with large analytics businesses, like Thomson Reuters, which owns a legal database.

Even stocks of software-adjacent firms, including video game and advertising businesses, have been hit. Sentiment around software has gone “from bearish to doomsday,” Bloomberg wrote.

A chart showing market performance of the S&P 500 and software stocks
J.D. Capelouto
AD