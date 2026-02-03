Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Washington, DC newsletter icon
From Semafor Washington, DC
In your inbox, every weekday morning
Sign up

Exclusive / Senate Democrats may not back next homeland security funding bill

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Feb 3, 2026, 5:00am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Patty Murray
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Senate Democrats say they might not support another short-term Homeland Security appropriations bill when the next tranche of funding expires on Feb. 13 — even as Republicans warn they may need more time for an immigration enforcement deal.

Washington Sen. Patty Murray, the Senate Appropriations Committee’s top Democrat, told Semafor she won’t support another stopgap, while Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., said it’s “tough to imagine moving forward without some real movement.” And Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin said it would be “wrong” to ask Democrats “to ignore the two-week deadline.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the use of body cameras nationwide, but Democrats want more than that.

“The de-escalation in Minnesota is table stakes, that is a prerequisite to a negotiation,” said Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii. “The negotiation is about a statute. Executive action at this point gets you in the room.”

AD