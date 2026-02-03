Exclusive / Senate Democrats may not back next homeland security funding bill

Senate Democrats say they might not support another short-term Homeland Security appropriations bill when the next tranche of funding expires on Feb. 13 — even as Republicans warn they may need more time for an immigration enforcement deal.

Washington Sen. Patty Murray, the Senate Appropriations Committee’s top Democrat, told Semafor she won’t support another stopgap, while Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., said it’s “tough to imagine moving forward without some real movement.” And Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin said it would be “wrong” to ask Democrats “to ignore the two-week deadline.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the use of body cameras nationwide, but Democrats want more than that.

“The de-escalation in Minnesota is table stakes, that is a prerequisite to a negotiation,” said Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii. “The negotiation is about a statute. Executive action at this point gets you in the room.”