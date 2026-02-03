Saudi traditional savings circles go digital

Saudi fintech Hakbah is pushing to formalize one of the region’s oldest financial habits, jameya savings circle, as the kingdom prepares a new National Savings Strategy aimed at bringing more household money into the banking system.

Founder Naif Almutairi told Semafor the platform, which digitizes traditional group savings, now has more than 2 million registered users. Hakbah has been operating since 2020 under the Saudi central bank’s regulatory sandbox while awaiting dedicated rules for savings products.

Those rules are expected this year and will include initiatives like retail savings bonds, creating a clearer framework for platforms like Hakbah. “We need regulation for savings, not just for jameya,” said Almutairi.