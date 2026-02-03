Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Saudi luxury fashion hits Paris runway

Feb 3, 2026, 8:48am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Photo of KML’s Paris showcase.
Courtesy of KML

Saudi luxury label KML brought an avant-garde take on traditional silhouettes to Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week. Siblings Razan and Ahmed Hassan showcased a line that mixes sharp tailoring with Saudi heritage. (A skirt will run you more than $1,000). The models walked the runway barefoot, as a nod to how Muslims enter sacred spaces. The look is a luxury take on identity: Large leather belts recall those worn by Bedouin men, while skirt silhouettes reference traditional dress from the Eastern Province and the Hijaz.

The brand’s rise, backed by a government program, comes as the kingdom builds a University of Arts and has allocated $80 million for a fashion fund to invest in designers. Riyadh Fashion Week, now an annual fixture, is also part of an effort to promote Saudi designers on the global stage.

Manal Albarakati
AD