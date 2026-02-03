Events Email Briefings
Musk merges xAI and SpaceX to form $1.2T company

Feb 3, 2026, 6:42am EST
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.
Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo/Reuters

Elon Musk’s SpaceX bought Elon Musk’s xAI, and filed plans to launch a million “orbital data center” satellites.

The $1.25 trillion merger represents two major bets, Ars Technica’s space editor wrote: That AI is not going anywhere, and space-based computing power will be cost-competitive — Musk himself told employees it would be “within two or three years.”

Yet according to The Information’s co-executive editor, the decision also shows that Musk faces “the same financial realities the leaders of other AI startups face: It’s very difficult to compete in AI development with deep-pocketed tech giants.”

Indeed, cloud-computing giant Oracle borrowed $25 billion in order to provide compute for OpenAI, with analysts warning that its huge debt was weighing on its stock.

Tom Chivers
