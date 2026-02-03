Mexican vape ban fuels new revenue for cartels

Mexico’s decision to ban vapes has pushed the $1.5 billion industry into the hands of the country’s powerful cartels.

Though experts argue that vapes provide cigarette smokers with a far safer alternative — Japan has used the devices to slash tobacco use — Mexico categorized the devices in the same group as fentanyl, meaning sellers face lengthy prison sentences.

The move has caused legal sales to plummet, with cartels stepping in to meet the huge demand. Experts fear the cartels’ control over the vape market could fuel sales of stronger, more harmful drugs. “Those selling cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana are selling you vapes,” and they don’t care if the buyer is a minor, a Mexican lawyer told the Associated Press.