Gates Foundation CEO says philanthropists are ‘losing the argument’

The number of children dying of preventable diseases halved from 10 million to 4.6 million between 2000 and 2024, but rose again by an estimated 200,000 in 2025, according to modeling by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. Suzman said he believed the withdrawal of tens of billions of dollars in health and development funding by the US and other wealthy countries was the primary cause of that increase.

There are “massive inefficiencies” and “lots of room for improvement” in the international aid system, he said, “but in these specific areas where we work, especially in health, that is not the area that should be cut.”

In his letter, Suzman called for “a new era of cooperation” to fight preventable deaths and diseases, and said the foundation would step up its focus on building government capacity in low- and middle-income countries and bringing in other donors and philanthropists before it shutters.

AD

The Gates Foundation announced last year that the nonprofit would close in 20 years. To “accelerate its impact” before then, it will focus on three goals, Suzman said: ensuring that no mother or child dies of a preventable disease; eradicating polio and malaria while turning tuberculosis and HIV into manageable conditions; and freeing hundreds of millions of people from poverty through educational and agricultural reforms.

That will entail ending some other programs, such as a financial inclusion initiative, which have achieved their goals or can be “transitioned” to other partners.

Last year was the “the most disruptive year in terms of global health and development this century,” Suzman said, but it was not yet clear whether it was “an anomaly, or the beginning of an extended reversal of progress.”