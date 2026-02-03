Events Email Briefings
France passes budget after failed no-confidence votes

Feb 3, 2026, 7:48am EST
French PM Lecornu.
France passed an annual budget, ending a long-running debacle that felled prime ministers, amplified support for the far right, and raised doubts over the country’s long-term finances.

The spending plan falls short of the government’s stated deficit target — it offered several concessions to head off multiple no-confidence motions — but nevertheless pares back outlays and increases taxes in an effort to bridge a yawning fiscal gap.

The dealmaking ensured Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu did not suffer the same fate as his two predecessors, who were ousted after proposing austerity measures; with President Emmanuel Macron due to leave office next year, the budget success “elevates Lecornu as a potential contender for the 2027 presidential election,” Euractiv noted.

A chart showing government debt as a percentage of GDP.
Prashant Rao
