EU, UK talk deeper ties amid US pressure

Feb 3, 2026, 7:47am EST
Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
House of Commons/Handout via Reuters

The UK and the EU solidified their rapprochement, holding talks to deepen Britain’s economic integration with the bloc.

The UK’s finance minister and the EU’s economy commissioner spoke of shared values and the changing global order, in a veiled reference to US President Donald Trump’s unpredictable impact on geopolitics and trade, while the British prime minister said London should consider resuming talks on tighter defense ties with Europe.

Closer alignment faces obstacles: EU diplomats suggested that Britain may have to pay heavily for access to the single market, while anti-EU British politicians, including Nigel Farage, leader of the surging populist Reform UK party, backed a campaign for a “proper Brexit”.

