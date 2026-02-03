Events Email Briefings
Epstein files fallout hits the UK

Feb 3, 2026, 5:17pm EST
A view of drawers and framed photos, including of Donald Trump, in Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan home is seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.
US Justice Department/Handout via Reuters

The fallout from the latest batch of Jeffrey Epstein files hit the UK.

A former minister resigned from the House of Lords Tuesday after the documents suggested he passed sensitive government material to the late sex criminal. And a Belfast university cut ties with a former US senator who chaired Northern Ireland peace talks.

Prominent commentators framed the widening scandal as evidence of deep-rooted democratic decay. An Indian political scientist said the emails offer a “sobering X-ray” of the world’s elite: “Immature, full of impunity, corrupt, venal, venial, and venereal all at once.” Journalist Tina Brown said they illustrate how “mega-wealth so often erodes a moral compass,” while a Financial Times’ editor called Epstein’s sprawling network “an MRI of the establishment.”

J.D. Capelouto
