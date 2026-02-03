Epstein files fallout hits the UK

The fallout from the latest batch of Jeffrey Epstein files hit the UK.

A former minister resigned from the House of Lords Tuesday after the documents suggested he passed sensitive government material to the late sex criminal. And a Belfast university cut ties with a former US senator who chaired Northern Ireland peace talks.

Prominent commentators framed the widening scandal as evidence of deep-rooted democratic decay. An Indian political scientist said the emails offer a “sobering X-ray” of the world’s elite: “Immature, full of impunity, corrupt, venal, venial, and venereal all at once.” Journalist Tina Brown said they illustrate how “mega-wealth so often erodes a moral compass,” while a Financial Times’ editor called Epstein’s sprawling network “an MRI of the establishment.”