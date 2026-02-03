Events Email Briefings
China bans hidden EV door handles in world first

Updated Feb 3, 2026, 5:29pm EST
Tesla car door handle
Mike Blake/Reuters

China banned concealed door handles on EVs over safety concerns, the first ruling of its kind in the world.

The crackdown targets a design that was popularized by Tesla and has faced scrutiny after a series of high-profile incidents in which people were unable to open car doors following crashes.

It’s the latest setback for Tesla in China; Elon Musk’s EV giant saw its first year of declining sales there in 2025 as competition intensified, and he recently signaled a pivot to robots over cars.

The ban also casts China as a global “rule-setter” for new vehicle tech, a Shanghai-based consultant said: By moving first, Beijing could “influence global norms” if its safety standards travel with its EV exports.

J.D. Capelouto
