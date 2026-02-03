China bans hidden EV door handles in world first

China banned concealed door handles on EVs over safety concerns, the first ruling of its kind in the world.

The crackdown targets a design that was popularized by Tesla and has faced scrutiny after a series of high-profile incidents in which people were unable to open car doors following crashes.

It’s the latest setback for Tesla in China; Elon Musk’s EV giant saw its first year of declining sales there in 2025 as competition intensified, and he recently signaled a pivot to robots over cars.

The ban also casts China as a global “rule-setter” for new vehicle tech, a Shanghai-based consultant said: By moving first, Beijing could “influence global norms” if its safety standards travel with its EV exports.