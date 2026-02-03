Belgium approves bill to strip immigrants of citizenship for certain crimes

Belgium’s parliament approved a bill allowing courts to strip citizenship from immigrants who commit crimes such as murder or sexual offenses.

Under the country’s existing laws, people could lose their citizenship status over crimes threatening the state like terrorism, but the new bill expands the list of offenses.

The Danish government also announced last week that non-Danish citizens jailed for a year or more for serious crimes could be deported. Europe has seen a major wave of immigration, as countries attempt to maintain a dwindling workforce amid aging populations, but it is unpopular and has driven support for anti-immigrant populist parties.

The EU is now trying to tighten its borders and return undocumented migrants to their countries of origin.