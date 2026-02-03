Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Belgium approves bill to strip immigrants of citizenship for certain crimes

Feb 3, 2026, 5:26pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Belgian Parliament
Yves Herman/Reuters

Belgium’s parliament approved a bill allowing courts to strip citizenship from immigrants who commit crimes such as murder or sexual offenses.

Under the country’s existing laws, people could lose their citizenship status over crimes threatening the state like terrorism, but the new bill expands the list of offenses.

The Danish government also announced last week that non-Danish citizens jailed for a year or more for serious crimes could be deported. Europe has seen a major wave of immigration, as countries attempt to maintain a dwindling workforce amid aging populations, but it is unpopular and has driven support for anti-immigrant populist parties.

The EU is now trying to tighten its borders and return undocumented migrants to their countries of origin.

Tom Chivers
AD