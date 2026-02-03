Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Abu Dhabi’s BlueFive raises $3B for tech fund to invest in US and Europe

Feb 3, 2026, 9:47am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A view of ADGM. Courtesy of ADGM.

Abu Dhabi-based BlueFive Capital raised $3 billion for a fund focused on tech investments in the US and Europe. The Onyx Fund will focus on tech and growth capital investments in AI, biotechnology, and advanced computing, and expects to start announcing deals in the next few months. The fund is anchored by sovereign investors in the Gulf.

The latest cash haul adds to a $2 billion private equity vehicle that BlueFive — founded by former Investcorp co-Chief Executive Hazem Ben-Gacem in 2024 — closed about six months ago. BlueFive’s assets under management have now swelled to $7.4 billion. It’s aiming to invest across rapidly growing economies in Asia, the Middle East, and South America.

Even amid a period of low oil prices, the Gulf has still been a prime destination for private equity fundraising, although state-controlled firms are increasingly looking to use their cash to sway asset managers into investing into the region.

Matthew Martin
AD