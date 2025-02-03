US foreign aid agency USAID faces shutdown, Musk says

US President Donald Trump plans to shutter the US Agency for International Development (USAID), his cost-cutting chief Elon Musk said on X Monday, after the US aid agency’s website went offline over the weekend without explanation.

The apparent move to shutter one the US’s main foreign aid agencies and subsume it into the State Department would put a host of US-funded programs at risk, including work on disaster relief, medical services, clean water, and energy security.

The agency is the world’s biggest donor, with the US disbursing $72 billion in assistance in the fiscal year 2023, according to Reuters.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the amount that American taxpayers spend on foreign aid, seeing it as conflicting with his America First agenda, despite the sums accounting for less than 1% of the US government budget, The New York Times reported.

AD

“It became apparent that it’s not an apple with a worm in it,” Musk said. “What we have is just a ball full of worms. You’ve got to basically get rid of the whole thing. It’s beyond repair.”

Two top USAID security officials were put on administrative leave Saturday for refusing personnel from Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency access to classified materials, CNN reported.

It was the latest clash between the agency and new administration since about 60 senior staff were put on leave last week for allegedly attempting to circumvent the president’s executive order to freeze foreign aid for 90 days.