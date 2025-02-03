Saudi state mining giant steps up search for copper

Wilt’s remarks underscore Riyadh’s strategy of building up its mining sector across the value chain: Mining has taken on increased prominence as the kingdom has sought to diversify its economy away from oil, gas, and petrochemicals in the short term, while girding itself against the impact the global energy transition will have on its role as a fossil fuel powerhouse.

Copper in particular is a necessary component of solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, and electricity transmission cables, and Ma’aden’s focus on it — in tandem with its joint venture with state oil giant Aramco to mine for lithium — points to the country’s growing focus on the materials necessary for the transition.

It’s not just the energy transition that will drive demand for copper: Morgan Stanley economists said in a report last week that copper and aluminum had shown the highest correlation with a basket of artificial intelligence-related stocks over the past two years, again driven by the increased electricity demands of AI.

Alongside those domestic exploration efforts, another Ma’aden joint venture — Manara Minerals, founded in partnership with the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, PIF — is looking abroad, with Wilt telling Reuters in October that the JV was in advanced discussions to buy a stake in a Zambian copper mine. Asked about that deal and others, Wilt said Manara was “still funneling ideas through for copper, lithium, iron ore.”

As Saudi Arabia’s deputy mining minister told me a year ago: “To be an industrial [power], we need minerals. To build projects, we need minerals. Therefore, mining of Saudi Arabia [is] the first step, bringing minerals from outside is the second step, third step is to build Saudi Arabia as a hub.”