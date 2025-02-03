Events Newsletters
Republicans face a big budget week

Kadia Goba
Kadia Goba
Updated Feb 3, 2025, 6:54am EST
politicsNorth America
US House Speaker Mike Johnson.
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters
Title icon

The News

The next steps in imposing Trump’s tax and border plans could prove a little tougher.

The Budget Committee is expected this week to mark up a resolution that would guide the complex process Republicans want to use for party-line legislation.

But budget hardliners are now looking for deeper spending cuts than what was circulated during last week’s GOP retreat, a Republican lawmaker told Semafor. Those initial suggestions were to slash more than $300 billion to pay for border security and tax cuts (though that’s not the entire cost of a plan likely to run into the trillions).

The House is also planning further action to overturn Biden-era moves using the Congressional Review Act, and it aims to cap the week off with a vote on addressing the flow of fentanyl into the US.

