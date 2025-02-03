Panama vows to review China ties after Trump threats

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino said he would review his country’s ties with China under pressure from the Trump administration.

President Trump has pledged to retake the Panama Canal — through which 40% of his country’s container traffic passes — over what he says is unfair treatment of US vessels and a deference to Chinese firms, and further claimed that Beijing controls the strategically important waterway, which Panamanian officials deny: Two Hong Kong-based firms control ports close to the canal.

President Mulino insisted Panama would retain ownership of the canal, but conceded that his country would not renew its membership of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative. “We want to work with the US as we have always done,” Mulino said.