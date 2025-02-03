Mexico reaches deal with Trump to suspend US tariffs for a month

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum announced Monday that she had struck a deal with US President Donald Trump to pause US tariffs of 25% for one month.

The tariffs were set to go into effect Tuesday, along with duties on Canada and China; Trump is expected to speak to Canadian leader Justin Trudeau later on Monday.

Sheinbaum posted on X that she and Trump had had a “good conversation.” The two leaders agreed Mexico would immediately reinforce its northern border with 10,000 members of the country’s National Guard to prevent the flow of illegal drugs, Sheinbaum said, while the US would work to prevent the movement of high-powered weapons to Mexico.

Trump confirmed the one-month delay in a subsequent social media post, saying that the US and Mexico would negotiate during the pause to “achieve a ‘deal’ between our two countries.”

The proposed US tariffs on Mexican goods such as fresh fruits and vegetables would likely have a devastating effect on the Mexican economy; the country sends more than three-quarters of its exports to its northern neighbor.