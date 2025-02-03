Gulf dominates Middle East and North Africa 50 Best Restaurants list

There are few better ways to appreciate the Gulf’s diversity than through a plate of carefully crafted food. Fortunately, there’s a shortcut for those unable to sample everything due to limits of time, wallets, and waistbands.

The latest rundown of the 50 Best Restaurants in the Middle East and North Africa, compiled by the gourmets and gourmands of the 50 Best group, spans from the theatrical grandeur of Ossiano in Dubai to the informal izakaya vibe of 13C Bar in the Back in Amman and the comfort food of Sachi Cairo. Nearly half of the restaurants are in the UAE — 19 in Dubai alone — while Saudi Arabia claims five spots and Bahrain two.

Asian cuisine and various fusion flavors dominate, but local specialists hold their own, such as the Najdi cooking at Aseeb in Riyadh and the traditional seasonal dishes at Shams El Balad in Amman.

First place once again goes to Orfali Bros Bistro in Dubai — the third consecutive win for Aleppo-born siblings Mohammad, Wassim, and Omar. Go for the bites — umami éclair, corn bomb, ajoblanco — stay for the… well, just order the menu. You won’t regret it.