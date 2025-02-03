Global markets plummet on ‘dumbest trade war in history’

Stock markets around the world tanked after US President Donald Trump ordered tariffs on Canada, China, and Mexico.

The tariffs on foreign trade partners were imposed on Saturday, with Mexico and Canada now forced to pay a 25% duty on most exports to the US, and China 10%.

Canada quickly retaliated with its own 25% tariff on US imports, while Mexico said it would also respond in kind, The New York Times wrote. Trump also vowed that import taxes on EU goods could happen “pretty soon,” the BBC reported.

Investors fled to haven assets, with the dollar surging and gold briefly hitting a record, while Asian and European stocks fell as traders braced for a new global trade war. US markets opened sharply lower on Monday, with the S&P 500 dropping 1.4% minutes into trading on Monday.