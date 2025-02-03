Europe mulls toughening defense as US isolationism grows

European leaders will seek to boost defense cooperation during informal talks in Brussels today, faced with an increasingly isolationist US and Ukraine’s mounting territorial losses.

The one-day summit of all 27 EU heads of state, plus NATO and the UK, is their first meeting dedicated exclusively to defense, President of the European Council Antonio Costa noted.

In particular, Politico reported, they will discuss ramping up military spending and Paris’ insistence that future military systems should be designed and made in Europe — both divisive issues within the bloc.

