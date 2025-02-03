Big tech critic to take key FCC role

A leading critic of Big Tech will take the top legal position at a key agency that could target Google, Meta, and their rivals.

Adam Candeub, an architect of a late effort in Trump’s first term to revoke legal protections for social media, will be general counsel of the Federal Communications Commission, its chairman, Brendan Carr, confirmed in an email to Semafor.

“Adam is a rare talent — he has fought fearlessly against Big Tech censorship and has had a successful career both as an effective telecom litigator and academic,” Carr said. “He will be an indispensable asset both to me and the FCC as we deliver great results for the American people.”

Candeub, a previously obscure academic at Michigan State University Law School, rose to prominence amid the social media wars of the last decade: In 2016, he represented an anti-trans feminist who sued Twitter after being suspended (the case was later dismissed), and published a widely circulated article suggesting that giant social media platforms be regulated as common carriers, forced to adopt neutrality as to political viewpoints, or lose some of the legal protections they enjoy under Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act.

Candeub served as acting head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, where he pressed the FCC — where he will now be working — to narrow those protections around moderating content, in particular. That effort fizzled with Trump’s defeat, but Candeub told Politico last year that he was “certainly hoping” Trump would revive the project.

“It has nothing to do with being anyone’s censor. It’s about establishing normal rules of liability that every other business in the world has to deal with,” Candeub told Politico.



