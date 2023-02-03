Elon Musk found not liable of cheating investors over 2018 Tesla tweet

Musk responded to the verdict with a tweet.

"I am deeply appreciative of the jury’s unanimous finding of innocence in the Tesla 420 take-private case."

Tesla investors were seeking billions of dollars in damages from Musk and several other Tesla directors, with their legal representatives arguing the 2018 tweet artificially inflated Tesla’s share price and ultimately cost them millions when it turned out that Musk’s claim of the buyout was not true.

Shareholder attorneys told the court that a U.S. federal judge last year had already ruled that Musk knew the tweet was false but published it anyway.

Musk’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, argued that despite the tweet, funding had not been an issue for Tesla, adding that his client was not a “rich liar” and a “fire-breathing, tweeting monster” that the shareholders were trying to portray him as. Spiro conceded, however, that the tweet was “technically inaccurate,” albeit not fraudulent in nature.

“Just because it’s a bad tweet, doesn’t mean it’s fraud,” Spiro told the court.