Chile found 89 boxes of bones that may belong to 'disappeared' detainees during dictatorship

Chilean authorities on Friday announced that 89 boxes of bones kept at a medical school for nearly 20 years are likely the remains of people who were detained and "disappeared" decades ago for opposing the country's dictatorship.

According to an association that represents the family members of people who were detained and disappeared during the military dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet from 1973 to 1990, the boxes had sat, unexamined, at the University of Chile's medical school from 2001 to 2019.