US renewables boom despite Trump attacks

More than 99% of new electrical generation projected to come online this year in the US will be from renewable sources, a report found, despite President Donald Trump’s attacks on the sector.

Solar, wind, and battery capacity is already booming: Utility-scale solar generation in the US increased by 22 gigawatts, enough to power about 20 million homes, in the first 11 months of 2025 — up 33.9% since Nov. 2024, while battery storage grew 49% over the same period.

Wind power in particular is soaring even as Trump disparages it. His effort to halt new projects was dealt a fifth judicial defeat Monday after a judge ruled that construction could resume on a wind farm off the country’s northeast coast.