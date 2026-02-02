Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Southeast Asia’s trade surplus with US widens

Feb 2, 2026, 5:33pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Hai Phong port in Vietnam
Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Southeast Asia’s export powerhouses saw their trade surpluses with the US expand last year, despite Washington’s tariffs.

The figures from Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam — which were all hit with high US duties last April — showed the countries continued to ship more to the US than they purchased, likely because of front-loaded deliveries, Nikkei reported.

At the same time, their trade deficits with China widened, reflecting the heft of Beijing’s export engine. Global trade winds have been highly volatile since US President Donald Trump returned to the White House last year.

The US’ overall trade deficit has whipsawed, and there’s no expert consensus on how Trump’s policies will impact the trade balance in the long term.

J.D. Capelouto
AD