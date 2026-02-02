Exclusive / USenate battles over DHS funding bill

Senate Democrats are betting they can make substantial headway in immigration enforcement negotiations in just a few days.

Practically speaking, they’ll need a deal well before Feb. 13 — the Department Homeland Security shutdown deadline they’re working with — to get it on the floor.

“It’ll be hard, but we will know quickly whether it’s going to happen or not,” Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., told Semafor.

Democrats have their demands, and some Republicans are willing to consider them. Others are bearish.

“Their proposals are insane, so I’m not optimistic,” said Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., who devised a list of GOP counterproposals with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. “Are we going to pass a law around here that kneecaps ICE? No.”

Don’t be surprised if more short-term DHS funding bills are needed — just the slightest hiccup will throw off the goal of a deal by mid-February.