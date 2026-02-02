Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Russian strikes on Ukraine contradict Trump’s ceasefire claim

Feb 2, 2026, 7:01am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A power blackout in Kyiv.
Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Russia carried out deadly strikes in Ukraine overnight, despite US President Donald Trump saying Moscow had agreed to halt attacks during an ongoing period of cold weather.

A drone killed 12 mine workers on a bus, while a separate attack hit a maternity hospital, injuring six. Temperatures are forecast to hit -20°C (-4°F) this week; Russian attacks on energy infrastructure have left millions without power or heating.

Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to an aerial ceasefire, but the Kremlin never confirmed the move. Peace talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US are to continue in the UAE this week, but Kyiv is unlikely to agree to Moscow’s demand for additional territorial concessions.

Tom Chivers
AD