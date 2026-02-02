Russian strikes on Ukraine contradict Trump’s ceasefire claim

Russia carried out deadly strikes in Ukraine overnight, despite US President Donald Trump saying Moscow had agreed to halt attacks during an ongoing period of cold weather.

A drone killed 12 mine workers on a bus, while a separate attack hit a maternity hospital, injuring six. Temperatures are forecast to hit -20°C (-4°F) this week; Russian attacks on energy infrastructure have left millions without power or heating.

Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to an aerial ceasefire, but the Kremlin never confirmed the move. Peace talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US are to continue in the UAE this week, but Kyiv is unlikely to agree to Moscow’s demand for additional territorial concessions.