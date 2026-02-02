Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

IMF warns Bahrain over mounting debt

Feb 2, 2026, 12:30pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A view of Manama.
Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

The IMF has warned Bahrain that it “urgently” needs to cut spending or raise taxes in order to keep its mounting debt burden under control. In a review of the country’s economy published in late January, the fund acknowledged some recent budget reforms — including a corporate income tax and changes to utility prices — but said more changes were needed. “Delayed or insufficient fiscal adjustment could exacerbate debt sustainability concerns and financing challenges,” it added.

A chart showing debt as a percent of GDP for select Gulf countries.

Bahrain’s budget deficit rose to 11% of GDP in 2024, while its overall debt-to-GDP ratio increased to 134%. Credit ratings agencies have taken a dim view of its finances, with the country’s sovereign debt now deep in junk bond territory.

Dominic Dudley
AD