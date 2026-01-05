Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Bahrain tries to fix fiscal budget woes amid mounting debt

Jan 5, 2026, 8:15am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Skyline in downtown Manama.
Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Under pressure from mounting debts and poor credit ratings, Bahrain’s government is trying to get its fiscal house in order, announcing wide-ranging measures to cut costs and raise taxes. The government plans to slash administrative costs by 20%, impose a 10% tax on local companies’ profits, and charge a levy on undeveloped land.

New fees will also be introduced for sewage services, the cost of foreign workers’ permits will be raised, and natural gas subsidies will be phased out for companies.

Bahrain has not said how much it will raise from the new taxes or save from the spending cuts, and it is unclear if it will be enough to bring its budget out of the red. The previously announced budget for 2026 included spending of 4.5 billion dinars ($12 billion), with a shortfall of around 1.1 billion dinars.

A chart showing Bahrain’s government debt as a share of GDP.
Dominic Dudley
AD