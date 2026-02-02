Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Gold, silver plunge after Fed chair announced

Feb 2, 2026, 6:41am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Gold.
Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

A precious-metals sell-off intensified, driven in part by US President Donald Trump’s seemingly hawkish choice for the next Federal Reserve chair.

The selection suggested borrowing costs will stay high, driving gains in the dollar and a rout of gold and silver, which each fell more than 5% after plunging on Friday. “The scale of the unwind… is something I haven’t witnessed since the dark days of the 2008 global financial crisis,” one analyst told Reuters.

Still, experts were bullish, arguing that a surge in capital expenditures would drive a longer-term commodity supercycle: “We’re in the foothills of the Himalayas right now,” a Carlyle partner told the Odd Lots podcast. “We’re not even close to the real mountain peaks yet.”

A chart showing the performance of silver and gold.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD