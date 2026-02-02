Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

EV manufacturer Xiaomi reportedly eyes Ford collaboration

Feb 2, 2026, 7:40am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Ford logo.
Rebecca Cook/File Photo/Reuters

Ford reportedly held talks with Xiaomi about manufacturing the Chinese firm’s electric cars in the US.

Former US President Joe Biden in effect banned Chinese vehicle imports by imposing a 100% tariff, and his successor Donald Trump added duties on software and hardware.

The collaboration would give Xiaomi — which Washington believes has ties to the Chinese military — a beachhead in the US, allowing restrictions to be bypassed, the Financial Times reported. Ford and Xiaomi denied talks took place. Ford’s CEO admires Chinese EVs and has said they pose an “existential threat” to Western carmakers, although China’s manufacturers have their own struggles: BYD saw sales drop for a fifth consecutive month as domestic demand collapsed.

A chart showing EV deliveries by brand in 2025.
Tom Chivers
AD