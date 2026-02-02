Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Cuba, US hold talks following blockade threats

Feb 2, 2026, 6:40am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A blackout in Havana.
A blackout in Havana. Norlys Perez/Reuters

President Donald Trump said US officials were holding talks with Cuba’s leadership, after he threatened a blockade on the island nation as part of efforts to overthrow the regime in Havana.

Having ousted Venezuela’s leader, Trump has stepped up warnings against Cuba, saying the country would be “failing pretty soon” if it didn’t reach a deal with Washington.

Cuba has long relied on Venezuelan oil imports, but shipments have ceased since the US captured Venezuela’s president, while the Trump administration has pressured Mexico — another major crude supplier to Havana — to stop its sales, too. Washington has also threatened tariffs on any country that sells oil to Cuba, exacerbating what experts say is the worst economic crisis since independence in 1902.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD